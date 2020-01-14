Highest Return on Equity in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Kbr Inc (KBR, MTZ, DY, AGX, FIX)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kbr Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,622.0%. Mastec Inc is next with a ROE of 2,647.5%. Dycom Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,258.7%.

Argan Inc follows with a ROE of 2,216.7%, and Comfort Systems rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,589.3%.

