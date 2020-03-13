Highest Return on Equity in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Ubiquiti Inc (UI, CIEN, UBNT, FFIV, BDR)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ubiquiti Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 15,550.6%. Ciena Corp is next with a ROE of 6,142.6%. Ubiquiti Network ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,508.9%.
F5 Networks follows with a ROE of 3,578.9%, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,524.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ubiquiti Network on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $122.06. Since that call, shares of Ubiquiti Network have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
