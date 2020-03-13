Highest Return on Equity in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Ubiquiti Inc (UI, CIEN, UBNT, FFIV, BDR)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ubiquiti Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 15,550.6%. Ciena Corp is next with a ROE of 6,142.6%. Ubiquiti Network ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,508.9%.

F5 Networks follows with a ROE of 3,578.9%, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,524.5%.

