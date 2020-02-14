Highest Return on Equity in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Lennox Intl Inc (LII, ALLE, WMS, TREX, AWI)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 69,692.1%. Allegion Plc is next with a ROE of 9,124.1%. Advanced Drainag ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,404.3%.
Trex Co Inc follows with a ROE of 4,933.3%, and Armstrong World rounds out the top five with a ROE of 4,488.9%.
