Highest Return on Equity in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Iridium Communic (IRDM, CTL, ZAYO, VG, PDVW)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Iridium Communic ranks highest with a ROE of 1,510.6%. Following is Centurylink Inc with a ROE of 729.8%. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a ROE of 563.5%.
Vonage Holdings follows with a ROE of -320.0%, and Pdvwireless Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -1,591.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pdvwireless Inc on April 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Pdvwireless Inc have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Pdvwireless Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity iridium communic centurylink inc zayo group holdi vonage holdings pdvwireless inc