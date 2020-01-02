Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Netapp Inc (NTAP, AAPL, HPQ, NCR, XRX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Netapp Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 25.5%. Apple Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 25.0%. Hp Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 19.0%.

Ncr Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.9%, and Xerox Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 2.5%.

