Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, FTNT, CVLT, QLYS, PFPT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 92.9%. Following is Fortinet Inc with a projected earnings growth of 46.7%. Commvault System ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 45.7%.

Qualys Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 34.0%, and Proofpoint Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%.

