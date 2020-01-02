Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Weight Watchers (WTW, HRB, CSV, SERV, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Weight Watchers ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 51.9%. H&R Block Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 39.5%. Carriage Service ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 32.4%.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a projected earnings growth of 21.0%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 17.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.