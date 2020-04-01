Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Carrols Restaura (TAST, BJRI, DPZ, CMG, WEN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carrols Restaura ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 55.0%. Following is Bj'S Restaurants with a projected earnings growth of 42.2%. Domino'S Pizza ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 40.6%.

Chipotle Mexican follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.8%, and Wendy'S Co/The rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 30.2%.

