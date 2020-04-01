Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mistras Group In (MG, CSGP, RECN, CBZ, ICFI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mistras Group In ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 78.1%. Costar Group Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 64.8%. Resources Connec ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 41.1%.

Cbiz Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 24.1%, and Icf Internationa rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 22.2%.

