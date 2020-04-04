Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Marcus & Millich (MMI, RMAX, RLGY, JLL, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Marcus & Millich ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 51.6%. Following is Re/Max Holdings with a projected earnings growth of 16.4%. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 16.1%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.7%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 7.1%.

