Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Akorn Inc (AKRX, SUPN, ANIP, HZNP, ZTS)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Akorn Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 415.3%. Following is Supernus Pharmac with a projected earnings growth of 52.6%. Ani Pharmaceutic ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 50.1%.

Horizon Pharma P follows with a projected earnings growth of 28.4%, and Zoetis Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 27.6%.

