Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Cvr Energy Inc (CVI, DK, PBF, HFC, PSX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cvr Energy Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 287.4%. Delek Us Holding is next with a projected earnings growth of 191.1%. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 175.9%.

Hollyfrontier Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 96.1%, and Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 63.0%.

