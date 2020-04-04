Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok (CLR, PHX, EOG, AR, PXD)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Contl Res Inc/Ok ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 445.1%. Panhandle Oil-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 364.4%. Eog Resources ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 332.9%.

Antero Resources follows with a projected earnings growth of 287.9%, and Pioneer Natural rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 210.7%.

