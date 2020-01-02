Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca (ORC, ARI, PMT, ACRE, RWT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Orchid Island Ca ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 183.4%. Following is Apollo Commercia with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 21.1%.

Ares Commercial follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%, and Redwood Trust rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 13.8%.

