Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY, CNC, ANTM, CI, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 48.5%. Following is Centene Corp with a projected earnings growth of 39.9%. Anthem Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 27.9%.

Cigna Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.1%, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 25.4%.

