Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Cowen Inc (COWN, ITG, VIRT, LPLA, ETFC)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cowen Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 328.7%. Investment Tech is next with a projected earnings growth of 297.7%. Virtu Financia-A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 280.4%.

Lpl Financial Ho follows with a projected earnings growth of 86.6%, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 54.8%.

