Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Heidrick & Strug (HSII, KFRC, TNET, NSP, BBSI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Heidrick & Strug ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 65.8%. Kforce Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 39.8%. Trinet Group Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 36.2%.

Insperity Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 36.0%, and Barrett Bus Svcs rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 33.7%.

