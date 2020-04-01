Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Belmond Ltd-A (BEL, HLT, CHH, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 44.2%. Following is Hilton Worldwide with a projected earnings growth of 35.1%. Choice Hotels ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.9%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 22.2%.

