Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Green Brick Part (GRBK, MTH, NVR, PHM, BLD)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Green Brick Part ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 60.9%. Following is Meritage Homes C with a projected earnings growth of 59.9%. Nvr Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.5%.

Pultegroup Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 51.1%, and Topbuild Cor rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 48.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pultegroup Inc on March 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Pultegroup Inc have risen 61.1%. We continue to monitor Pultegroup Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.