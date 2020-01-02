Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Sabra Health Car (SBRA, DOC, CTRE, OHI, LTC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 124.3%. Following is Physicians Realt with a projected earnings growth of 52.3%. Caretrust Rei ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 45.6%.

Omega Healthcare follows with a projected earnings growth of 39.9%, and Ltc Properties rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 27.5%.

