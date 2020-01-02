Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of New Jersey Res (NJR, SJI, SGU, WGL, CPK)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

New Jersey Res ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 51.5%. South Jersey Ind is next with a projected earnings growth of 31.5%. Star Group L.P. ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 30.5%.

Wgl Hldgs Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Wgl Hldgs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.