Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Cme Group Inc (CME, MSCI, MCO, NDAQ, ICE)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cme Group Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.2%. Following is Msci Inc with a projected earnings growth of 32.8%. Moody'S Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 28.0%.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.5%, and Intercontinental rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 19.1%.

