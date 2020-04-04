Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Clean Harbors (CLH, SP, ECOL, RSG, WM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Clean Harbors ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 284.5%. Sp Plus Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 36.6%. Us Ecology Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 28.4%.

Republic Svcs follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.3%, and Waste Management rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 24.8%.

