Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, VSH, BDC, APH, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 21.1%. Vishay Intertech is next with a projected earnings growth of 20.8%. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 18.1%.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.2%, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 3.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amphenol Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amphenol Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.