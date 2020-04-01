Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of K12 Inc (LRN, GHC, CHGG, STRA, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

K12 Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 90.1%. Graham Holding-B is next with a projected earnings growth of 51.0%. Chegg Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.9%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.1%, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 19.8%.

