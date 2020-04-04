Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC, MINI, CPRT, HCSG, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 61.9%. Following is Mobile Mini with a projected earnings growth of 43.4%. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 35.9%.

Healthcare Servs follows with a projected earnings growth of 29.5%, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%.

