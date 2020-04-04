Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Bank Of America (BAC, JPM, C, USB, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bank Of America ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 36.9%. Following is Jpmorgan Chase with a projected earnings growth of 29.4%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 22.9%.

Us Bancorp follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.4%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%.

