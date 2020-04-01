Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Echostar Corp-A (SATS, LITE, PANW, ANET, MSI)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Echostar Corp-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 156.6%. Following is Lumentum Hol with a projected earnings growth of 81.2%. Palo Alto Networ ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 43.4%.

Arista Networks follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.2%, and Motorola Solutio rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 22.9%.

