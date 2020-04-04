Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Charter Commun-A (CHTR, MSGN, CABO, CMCSA, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Charter Commun-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 74.0%. Following is Msg Networks- A with a projected earnings growth of 51.8%. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.7%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 21.3%, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 18.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 22.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.