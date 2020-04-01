Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Nci Building Sys (NCS, WMS, PGTI, BLDR, SSD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Nci Building Sys ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 65.4%. Following is Advanced Drainag with a projected earnings growth of 53.4%. Pgt Innovations ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 52.6%.

Builders Firstso follows with a projected earnings growth of 45.7%, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 42.8%.

