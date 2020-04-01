Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Modine Mfg Co (MOD, SRI, GNTX, DORM, DAN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Modine Mfg Co ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 92.3%. Following is Stoneridge Inc with a projected earnings growth of 33.4%. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 31.5%.

Dorman Products follows with a projected earnings growth of 23.7%, and Dana Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Modine Mfg Co and will alert subscribers who have MOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.