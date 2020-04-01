Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Cato Corp-A (CATO, ANF, TLYS, GES, URBN)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cato Corp-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 150.0%. Abercrombie & Fi is next with a projected earnings growth of 128.1%. Tilly'S Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 50.9%.

Guess? Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 38.3%, and Urban Outfitter rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 35.7%.

