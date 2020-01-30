Highest PEG Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Heartland Expres (HTLD, LSTR, ODFL, JBHT, WERN)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Heartland Expres ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Landstar System with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Frt ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Werner Ent rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Heartland Expres on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.94. Since that call, shares of Heartland Expres have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest peg ratio heartland expres landstar system old dominion frt hunt (jb) trans werner ent