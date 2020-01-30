Highest PEG Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Heartland Expres (HTLD, LSTR, ODFL, JBHT, WERN)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Heartland Expres ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Landstar System with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Frt ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Werner Ent rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

