Highest PEG Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Varonis Systems (VRNS, FEYE, ATEN, QLYS, FTNT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Varonis Systems ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 1.69. Fireeye Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.33. A10 Networks Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.11.

Qualys Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.08, and Fortinet Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

