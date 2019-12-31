Highest PEG Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Tiffany & Co (TIF, FIVE, DKS, HIBB, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Five Below is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Hibbett Sports I follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

