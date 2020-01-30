Highest PEG Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Service Corp Int (SCI, BID, CSV, HRB, WTW)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Service Corp Int ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Sotheby'S is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Carriage Service ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

H&R Block Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Weight Watchers rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

