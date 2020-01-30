MySmarTrend
Highest PEG Ratio in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Habit Restaura-A (HABT, WING, CMG, BOJA, MCD)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:29am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Habit Restaura-A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.21. Wingstop Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Chipotle Mexican ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Bojangles' Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Mcdonalds Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcdonalds Corp on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Mcdonalds Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

