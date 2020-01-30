Highest PEG Ratio in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Habit Restaura-A (HABT, WING, CMG, BOJA, MCD)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Habit Restaura-A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.21. Wingstop Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Chipotle Mexican ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Bojangles' Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Mcdonalds Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

