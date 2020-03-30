Highest PEG Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, SWM, GLT, UFS, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Clearwater ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Schweitzer-Maudu is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Domtar Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Neenah Paper Inc on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $65.15. Since that call, shares of Neenah Paper Inc have fallen 39.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.