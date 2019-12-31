Highest PEG Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO, A, ILMN, BIO, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.08. Following is Agilent Tech Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.
Bio-Rad Labs-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Bruker Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.
