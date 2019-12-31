Highest PEG Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Aflac Inc (AFL, PRI, TMK, PFG, CNO)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Aflac Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Primerica Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Torchmark Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Principal Finl follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cno Financial Gr on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Cno Financial Gr have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor Cno Financial Gr for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.