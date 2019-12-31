Highest PEG Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Franklin Elec Co (FELE, TKR, GHM, TNC, ROLL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Franklin Elec Co ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Following is Timken Co with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Graham Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Tennant Co follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Rbc Bearings Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Franklin Elec Co and will alert subscribers who have FELE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.