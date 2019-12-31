Highest PEG Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, GE, HON, MMM, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. General Electric is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

3M Co follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Raven Industries rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

