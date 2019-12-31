Highest PEG Ratio in the Housewares & Specialties Industry Detected in Shares of Newell Brands In (NWL, LBY, LCUT, CSS, TUP)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Newell Brands In ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Libbey Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Lifetime Brands ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Css Industries follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.00, and Tupperware Brand rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

