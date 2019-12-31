Highest PEG Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Chemed Corp (CHE, BEAT, AMED, RDNT, ADUS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Chemed Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Biotelemetry Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Amedisys Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Radnet Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Addus Homecare rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Addus Homecare on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Addus Homecare have risen 13.3%. We continue to monitor Addus Homecare for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.