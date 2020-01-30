Highest PEG Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters (TRI, MKTX, MCO, MSCI, CME)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Thomson Reuters ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.20. Following is Marketaxess with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Moody'S Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Msci Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Cme Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

