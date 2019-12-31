Highest PEG Ratio in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG, BFAM, LRN, DV, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Bright Horizons is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Devry Education follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of K12 Inc on April 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.96. Since that call, shares of K12 Inc have fallen 39.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.