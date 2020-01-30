Highest PEG Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV, FIS, EVTC, PAYX, JKHY)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Fiserv Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.12. Fidelity Nationa is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Evertec Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Paychex Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Jack Henry rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

