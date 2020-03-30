Highest PEG Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Martin Mar Mtls (MLM, VMC, SUM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Martin Mar Mtls ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Vulcan Materials with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Summit Materia-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Eagle Materials follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

