Highest PEG Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Argan Inc (AGX, ACM, KBR, AEGN, VMI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Argan Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Aecom is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Kbr Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Aegion Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Valmont Inds rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

