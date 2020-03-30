Highest PEG Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Repligen Corp (RGEN, GILD, GHDX, AMGN, BMRN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Repligen Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Gilead Sciences is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Genomic Health I ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Amgen Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Biomarin Pharmac rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

